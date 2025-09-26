TNA’s Masha Slamovich Releases Statement Following Abuse Accusations

Masha Slamovich has released a statement following abuse accusationsbrought to light earlier this week. Tuesday, Slamovich was accused of mental and physical abuse toward her former partner.

A user on X, who is friends of deathmatch wrestler Akira, shared a Dropbox file on Tuesday that includes several screenshots of text messages allegedly between himself and Slamovich. In one of their exchanges, Akira writes: “You hit me. You’re wrong.” Slamovich responds: “You cursed at me that’s what got you hit.” The files also include photos of Akira with bruises and scratch marks allegedly from Slamovich.

Videos by VICE

Masha Slamovich accused of Abuse by Akira

“Up until the beginning of this year, I was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship,” Slamovich wrote. “We hurt each other deeply, and in private moments, failed to treat each other with the consideration and respect we both deserve. I take responsibilty for my actions and I am sorry, embarrassed, and ashamed of the role I played in our relationship and the way things turned out.”

In addition, Slamovich claims to have taken steps to deal with conflict in more “mature, healthier, and sustainable ways.”

“In the time since I have sought help to reflect on this time and deal with conflict in more mature, healthier, and sustainable ways. I apologize to those that I let down, including my former partner, I hope he is able to heal. This will be my only statement on the matter.”

As of this writing, Slamovich has been pulled from several upcoming wrestling dates, including PRESTIGE Wrestling and West Coast Pro. The Takedown on SI reports that TNA has launched an internal investigation into Slamovich. Additionally, Fightful Select reports that Slamovich’s contract with TNA is due to expire “relatively soon.”

Slamovich has garnered interest all over the wrestling world, including in WWE. She has popped up in NXT several times since the partnership with TNA became official.

VICE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates should they become available.