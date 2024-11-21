To Anyone Playing ‘STALKER 2’ on Xbox: Plug in a Mouse & Keyboard and Thank Me Later

STALKER 2 is a glorious game. Its refreshingly brutal take on combat makes even the most mundane of gunfights feel like a scrap for your life. But you know what else can feel that way? Trying to play a game as intense as this on a gamepad. There are so many different control options, that you could sometimes only wish you had more buttons. Well, do I have the perfect option for you, then? Grab your keyboard and mouse, and get ready to get Cheeki Breeki with the best of them.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Yes, You Can Fully Play ‘STALKER 2’ on Your Xbox With Keyboard & Mouse

The original STALKER was made with PC in mind. It’s a brutal experience and one that isn’t afraid to kick you in the shins while you’re down. Aiming on the controller can sometimes be imprecise, and if you’re hoping to survive, you’ll need to be dead-on with your shots. Ammo is difficult to find, and the easiest way to prevent that from being a drain on your Coupon book is by plugging in a keyboard and mouse.

Yes, even we console peasants can get our sick kicks with keyboard and mouse controls in STALKER 2. And yes, it’s much better than it has any right being. Inventory management is significantly easier. Nailing a perfect shot is supremely smooth and extremely satisfying. But honestly? I played through the majority of the game on a controller and still found it to be exhilarating. It’s just nice to know that I could go completely gremlin mode and let my FPS skills shine through.

My favorite part of the recent generation isn’t the advancement in graphics or anything like that. Sure, STALKER 2 benefits greatly from being on current-gen consoles, but I love that I can plug in a keyboard and mouse to play a game like this. It’s a major step forward toward making sure that players of all types can enjoy their favorite games, no matter where they go. Sure, I could upgrade my PC and just play it on there, but since I can do this? I don’t have to fret about it.