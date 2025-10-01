Happy Wednesday—and Happy October!

We’ve now entered the month of Halloween, with spooky season officially upon us. I don’t know about you, but October is my favorite month of the year, as Halloween is basically my version of “The Holidays.”

For some reason, the moon (particularly the full moon)’s association with Halloween just makes sense. There’s nothing like a glowing celestial object in the night sky to set the ominous tone.

For the first of the month, today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon. This phase occurs directly before the full moon, when the moon is gaining illumination from the sun. During this phase, the moon grows from 50% to 100% illumination, appearing larger and fuller in the sky each night. The waxing gibbous will last around seven days.

Right now, the moon is 8.96 days old and has 66% illumination from the sun—which is oddly fitting for October 1st. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 1, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon. In the morning, the moon will be situated in the Earth sign of Capricorn. However, by late evening, it will move into the air sign of Aquarius.

During the waxing gibbous phase, the moon goes from having 50% illumination from the sun to 100%, which is the percentage of the moon highlighted by the sun’s light. Each day, the moon appears fuller and brighter.

The current moon is almost nine days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.5 days.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the first quarter and the full moon. It typically lasts for around seven days. During this phase, the moon goes from appearing half full to appearing completely full, all due to the sun’s light highlighting the moon’s surface.

The term “waxing” refers to the moon seemingly growing in size (from our perspective on Earth). “Gibbous” describes the humpback, curved shape of the moon throughout this phase.

According to Moongiant, the waxing gibbous moon rises in the east during mid-afternoon and sets just before sunrise.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn and Aquarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in the astrological sign of Capricorn. However, by late evening, it will move into the sign of Aquarius.

As an Earth sign, Capricorns are known for their independence, self-control, and ambition.

According to AstroSeek, during the waxing gibbous moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

Once the moon moves into Aquarius later in the day, however, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom,” AstroSeek reports. “However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Various religions and ancient cultures assign profound symbolism to the moon and each of its phases. In particular, the waxing gibbous moon represents a time of momentum. You might feel particularly motivated and inspired right now. This is not the time to slow down or give up, but rather to continue pushing toward your goals.