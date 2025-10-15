Happy Hump Day!

If you look up at the sky tonight, you might notice the moon in her sliver of glory. The current phase is a waning crescent, which is the last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun. Right now, the moon might appear like a small curve or the tip of a fingernail.

Videos by VICE

The moon is currently 24 days old and has only 30% illumination from the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 15, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent moon at 30% illumination, situated in the zodiac sign of Leo.

According to Moongiant, “In this phase, the moon’s illumination is growing smaller each day until the new moon. During this part of the moon cycle, the moon is getting closer to the sun as viewed from Earth, and the night side of the moon is facing the Earth with only a small edge of the moon being illuminated.”

Right now, the moon is just over 24 days old out of a 29.53-day lunar cycle, meaning we’re close to the end of this particular cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon’s illumination decreases from 50% to 0% over the course of about a week. This particular phase occurs between the last quarter moon and the new moon, which is the start of a new cycle.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

Today’s waning crescent moon is in the fire sign of Leo. This zodiac sign is known for its love of the spotlight, as well as its creativity, passion, and warm heart.

As Zodiac Signs reports, “People born under the sign of Leo are natural born leaders. They are dramatic, creative, self-confident, dominant, and extremely difficult to resist, able to achieve anything they want to in any area of life they commit to. There is a specific strength to a Leo and their ‘king of the jungle’ status. Leo often has many friends, for they are generous and loyal.”

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, you might feel its intensity more vividly, as the moon is directly tied to our emotional worlds.

As Astroseek reports, during a Leo moon, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol of life’s natural cycles, and the waning crescent moon holds its own symbolism. This phase represents a time of completion, reflection, and restoration.

Many view it as a period of deep rest, when you can take stock of the previous weeks’ blessings and lessons, noting what might need changing going forward. During this time, try to accept what you cannot control and trust in your path.