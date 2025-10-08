Happy Wednesday! How are you feeling coming off the full moon? If you’re still wired, you’re definitely not alone.

I don’t know about you, but my dreams have been both chaotic and symbolic, my intuition has been heightened, and my energy has been through the roof. Many people have felt the impact of the full Harvest Moon’s energy, especially since it was a supermoon that appeared larger and brighter due to its proximity to the Earth.

Today, the moon has officially moved into the waning gibbous phase, which directly follows the full moon phase. During this time, the moon goes from 100% to 50% illumination from the sun. In other words, from our view here on Earth, the moon begins to look smaller and less full each night.

However, because we are just coming off the full moon, the moon might still appear nearly full during this time.

Right now, the moon is 16.51 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 8, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in the sign of Taurus. The grounded, pleasure-seeking Earth sign often brings a sense of peace and stability. This can feel like a breath of fresh air, especially following a hectic full moon.

During the waning gibbous moon phase, the moon loses its illumination from the sun each day. From our view here on Earth, we see it as smaller and smaller as the nights pass. We’ve officially moved into the second half of the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, directly following the full moon. During this time, the moon “shrinks” in size, going from full to half-lit by the third quarter moon phase.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in the astrological sign of Taurus—a practical, stable, yet luxurious sign that’s all about life’s simple pleasures.

However, with these values in mind, the Taurus moon might challenge your sense of security and certainty.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life.

The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon carries deep, meaningful symbolism. As the phase occurring directly after the full moon, it represents a time for release, reflection, and surrender. Right now, the moon is transitioning back to the darkness. This symbolizes introspection and adjustment.

Before we move into the final stages of the lunar cycle, it’s important to take stock of what worked/didn’t work during this particular cycle. For example, if you set intentions and goals during the new moon, how have you taken the proper steps toward them? Did you fall short in any way? How can you adjust going forward?

These questions make for great journal prompts, which is the perfect activity for the waning gibbous moon phase.