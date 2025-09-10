Today’s Moon Phase: September 10, 2025

Happy Wednesday!

Hump Day is finally here, meaning we are one day closer to the weekend. Right now, we’re in the waxing gibbous moon phase, meaning the moon is slowly appearing smaller from our view here on Earth. Since this phase follows the full moon, during this week, the moon loses light from the sun, going from 100% to 50% illumination.

This waning gibbous moon is still in the astrological sign of Aries, which it was in yesterday as well. Aries is a fiery and passionate sign, adding a spark of energy to the air right now. And with eclipse season upon us currently, you might feel a bit more hectic than usual.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 10, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 89% illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Aries.

According to Moongiant, “The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day. On September 10, the moon is 18.01 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

During the waning gibbous phase, the moon rises later and appears smaller each night.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the phase occurring directly after a full moon. For the first few days of this phase, the moon might still appear nearly full, as it’s highly illuminated by the sun. However, as the days progress, the moon will lose more of its glow.

According to EarthSky, “Between full and last quarter moon—late at night or in the early morning—you might catch the moon in its waning gibbous phase. It’ll appear less than full but more than half-lighted. A full moon rises just at sunset. But a waning gibbous moon rises later at night than a full moon. You’ll catch it ascending over your eastern horizon somewhere between your local sundown and midnight.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries

Like yesterday’s moon, today’s waning gibbous is still in the fire sign Aries. Tomorrow, it will move into the Earth sign of Taurus.

As Zodiac Sign puts it, “As the first sign in the zodiac, the presence of Aries always marks the beginning of something energetic and turbulent. They are continuously looking for dynamic, speed, and competition, always being the first in everything—from work to social gatherings.”

Due to this intense energy, you might feel a bit unsettled today. However, if you can endure it, tomorrow will bring you grounding.

According to AstroSeek, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

To many cultures and spiritual practices, the moon holds deep symbolism—and each phase has its own special meaning. For example, the full moon often represents a time for release. It’s like an emotional purge of sorts, when we let go of the things we’ve been holding onto too tightly.

As the phase directly following the full moon, the waning gibbous is a time for rest, reflection, and continued release. If you’ve been resisting letting go of someone or something that no longer serves you, now is your last chance to release it before it’s inevitably torn from your grasp.

Know that you are simply making room for the right people and opportunities to come into your life. Relax and try to find inner peace. All is well.