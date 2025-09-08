Today’s Moon Phase: September 8, 2025

Happy Monday! How are you feeling coming off of last night’s full moon? The energy is still intense right now, and likely will be for at least a few more days. Since we’re also currently in eclipse season, don’t expect to feel particularly settled or grounded any time soon.

Today’s moon phase is a waning gibbous moon, which occurs directly after the full moon and just before the third quarter moon. However, since we’re just one day after the full moon, many still consider this to be the complete moon phase. (It depends who you ask, but technically speaking, the full moon with 100 percent illumination only lasts for a few hours.)

That being said, the waning gibbous moon phase is the time of the lunar cycle when the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun. It goes from 100 percent illumination during the full moon to 50 percent illumination during the third quarter moon.

This waning gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Pisces, a sign known for its sensitivity and dreamy nature. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 8, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 99 percent illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Pisces. The current moon is 15.81 days old. We are officially more than halfway through the lunar cycle, which lasts for 29.53 days.

At 99 percent illumination (which is the percentage of the moon illuminated by the sun), the moon likely still appears nearly full in the sky, so you might still bask in its gorgeous light for a few more days.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

As mentioned earlier, the waning gibbous moon phase occurs between the full moon and the third quarter moon. It’s also the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this time, the moon goes from 100 percent to 50 percent illumination from the sun. Each day, it slowly loses its glow, appearing less and less full from our view on Earth.

During this time, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light,” NASA states on its website. “The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Pisces

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the water sign Pisces, as it was yesterday during the full moon. Pisces is a particularly mystical, creative, and emotional sign, so if you’re feeling a bit sensitive right now, that might be why.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon holds deep spiritual symbolism, as does every moon phase. Following the full moon, it represents a time for release. Think of this time as an emotional purge, so to speak. You’re likely feeling, processing, and letting go of a ton of pain. This makes room for new opportunities to come to fruition.

Use this phase as a time for self-care and continued surrender. Don’t fight fate—if someone wants to walk out of your life, let them. You will find more aligned relationships and paths if you’re willing to release misaligned ones.