Today’s New Moon in Libra Is Putting Your Relationships on Trial

Today’s new moon in Libra is bound to change your life as you know it—especially when it comes to your relationships. If you’ve been avoiding the truth, downplaying your needs, or compromising on major values, expect everything to come to a head during October’s powerful new moon.

Wondering how you harness the intensity of this celestial event? Keep reading to learn more about October’s new moon in Libra.

What Is a New Moon?

A new moon occurs at the start of a new lunar cycle, when the moon is in conjunction with the sun. During this time, we can’t see the moon from our view here on Earth.

According to NASA, “This is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side of the moon facing the sun and the night side facing Earth. In this phase, the moon is in the same part of the sky as the sun and rises and sets with the sun.”

The new moon is the complete opposite of the full moon, which occurs when the Earth’s side of the moon is 100% illuminated by the sun. Many people associate this phase with fresh perspectives, opportunities, and beginnings.

New Moon in Libra: October 21, 2025

This particular new moon is occurring in the astrological sign of Libra, an air sign known for harmony, peace, and partnership. Many astrologers believe the moon will impact how we show up in our most intimate relationships, highlighting any conflicts or unaddressed feelings and needs.

As AstroSeek reports, during the new moon in Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

In other words, voice your feelings during this new moon. You have every right to own your desires. Do not apologize for who you are and what you crave in life, even if it seems outlandish or unattainable to others. Libra’s dreamy energy will fuel your hopes and dreams.

How to Celebrate the New Moon

Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices view the new moon as a time for setting intentions and calling in your desires and manifestations. Some practices believe the new moon symbolizes fresh starts, and so they host rituals or ceremonies to connect and align themselves with the divine.

If you want to celebrate the new moon in your own right, consider what you’d like to bring to fruition during the cycle ahead. For example, many people will create routines or set small objectives to ensure they remain on the right path. Maybe you’d like to start writing that new book that’s been on your mind for the past several months. Perhaps you can plan to write 100 words each evening. These small, consistent acts will help you reach your larger goals.

Some spiritual practices also believe the new moon is ideal for manifesting. Though it might seem like “magic,” manifestation simply involves aligning yourself with your desires and genuinely believing you can cultivate them. Often, all we need is a small push and self-trust to get where we want to be.