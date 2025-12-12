Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Brings Back Classic Lara Croft Wetsuit

Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is bringing back the classic Lara Croft wetsuit outfit from the early 00s games. For a limited time, players can unlock the Underworld skin for free to use when the Tomb Raider remake launches in 2026.

How to Get the Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis Mediterranean Wetsuit Outfit for Free

After months of speculation and rumors, Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis was finally revealed at The Game Awards 2025 event. The new title is a remake of the classic 1996 Tomb Raider on PlayStation. The project is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and uses Unreal Engine 5 to reimagine the decades-old adventure title.

However, one of the biggest surprises of the reveal was that Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis has brought back the classic wetsuit outfit from 2008’s Tomb Raider: Underworld on PlayStation 3. For a limited time, Amazon Studios is giving away the outfit for free. For your convenience, here are the steps to unlock the Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis wetsuit:

Step 1: Sign up for an Amazon Games ID using this page here. You can also log in if you already have an account.

Sign up for an Amazon Games ID using this page here. You can also log in if you already have an account. Step 2: Link your Amazon Games ID to your PSN, Xbox, or Steam account to unlock the wetsuit.

Link your Amazon Games ID to your PSN, Xbox, or Steam account to unlock the wetsuit. Step 3: When it launches in 2026, play Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis on the platform you linked your Games ID to.

When it launches in 2026, play Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis on the platform you linked your Games ID to. Step 4: The Mediterranean Wetsuit Outfit will automatically be available in-game. You just need to redeem it.

Players React to Lara Croft’s Classic Design Returning

Many Tomb Raider fans reacted to the remake’s reveal trailer with praise. One of the biggest elements fans were happy about was Lara Croft’s classic design returning. Following the reveal at The Game Awards, players flocked to social media to sound off on their opinions about the 2026 Tomb Raider remake.

For example, on Reddit, a user wrote, “YES. Lara Croft is so back! Excited.” Another commenter agreed and exclaimed, “Finally proper Tomb Raider after nearly 20 years post-Underworld. It has mystical monsters, confident Lara, dual pistols, acrobatics, and everything!” One comment praised the studio for embracing the series’ history.

“I thought I would never see this outfit ever again in a Tomb Raider game. This is a good sign and shows they’re not embarrassed about Tomb Raider’s past, like so many people claim they are.” We currently don’t have a release date, but Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is set to launch sometime in 2026.

Those who sign up for an Amazon Games ID can unlock the Tomb Raider: Underworld wetsuit outfit now. The skin will be automatically unlocked once the Tomb Raider remake launches next year.