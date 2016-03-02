TomorrowWorld 2016 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Atlanta music festival, TomorrowWorld, has officially announced that it has been cancelled for 2016. The news comes after the festival made a statement made in February expressing uncertainty about whether it would happen this year, following the revelation that its parent company SFX Entertainment had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In commemoration of the occasion, the festival shared a nostalgic tribute video to Facebook with the accompanying message: “It’s with a heavy heart that we inform you, TomorrowWorld will not take place in 2016. Unfortunately in the current environment, it is not possible to give you the best and unique experience you deserve”

The statement went on to say: “We will miss seeing each other in September and experiencing the magic of TomorrowWorld as one. You, the People of Tomorrow, the foundation of TomorrowWorld, are our inspiration. Let’s lock and cherish all the magnificent memories in our hearts, this is not farewell…”

No official statement has been issued about the possibility of a TomorrowWorld 2017.

The festival began in 2013 as the first international edition of the Belgian festival Tomorrowland, taking place over three days in the Chattahoochee Hills.

The fallout following SFX’s bankruptcy has not been limited to TomorrowWorld. Yesterday, the conglomerate announced that it would be putting two of its assets up for auction in April: the online music store Beatport and digital media agency Fame House.

You can read TomorrowWorld’s full statement and see their video here, and revisit our account of the logistical disaster that was last year’s TomorrowWorld here.

