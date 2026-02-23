Happy Monday, and welcome to a new week!

Right now, we are still in the waxing crescent moon phase, moving closer to the first quarter moon. The moon is currently around 41% illuminated by the sun, gaining more light by the day.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 23, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Taurus, a grounded, pleasure-seeking earth sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 23, the moon is 6.51 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle. For reference, there are eight total phases: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, last quarter, waning crescent.

The waxing crescent moon occurs just after the new moon, as the sun slowly begins casting more light on the earth-facing side of the moon. From our view, it appears to grow in size each day, going from under 1% illumination to just under 50%.

As NASA reports, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the earth sign of Taurus, a stubborn yet loyal sign. With the moon in Taurus, you might crave a bit more security during this time.

According to Astroseek, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

As the second phase of the lunar cycle, the waxing crescent moon symbolizes a fresh start and new opportunities. You might feel more inspired or determined to manifest your dreams at this time. Use this phase as a chance to take steps toward your goals, remaining disciplined and courageous.