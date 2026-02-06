Happy Friday, all!

As we officially move into the weekend, we move deeper into the waning gibbous moon phase, which will linger until the last quarter moon on Monday. Right now, the moon has about 76% illumination from the sun.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 6, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Libra, a fair-minded, loving air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 6, the moon is 19.58 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. This phase occurs just after the full moon, lasting for about a week. During this period, the moon loses illumination from the sun, dropping to around 50% on the last quarter moon.

As NASA reports, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the air sign of Libra, a kind-hearted, fun-loving sign. During this time, you might find yourself craving fairness and peace.

According to Astroseek, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

If you like to look into the spiritual symbolism of nature, you’ll be fascinated to learn that each of the moon’s cycles represents a different energy and theme. For example, the full moon symbolizes gratitude and celebration, while the new moon symbolizes a fresh start and manifestation.

The waning gibbous moon, on the other hand, symbolizes release, surrender, and introspection. Many people use this phase to reflect on the first half of the lunar cycle while letting go of anything that’s no longer serving them. This allows you to move closer to your dreams without feeling the need to control everything and everyone around you. It serves as a reminder to trust your journey.