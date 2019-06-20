Tony Hawk Really, Really Wants You to Know People Keep Recognizing Him in Public

When he’s not busy cranking 900s in private skateparks, guest-judging Beat Bobby Flay, interviewing Pharrell on the radio, and doing all the other things Extremely Famous People do, Tony Hawk slogs through the drudgery of everyday life just like the rest of us. He goes to the airport. He attends his son’s graduation. He buys regular water from the regular deli. What separates Tony Hawk from us lowly plebes, however, is that he is Tony Hawk; and being Tony Hawk, as he accomplishes these mundane tasks, people occasionally notice that he is Tony Hawk—a phenomenon he apparently finds fascinating, and loves to document on Twitter.

Went to a convenience store on my way to skate, approaching counter with water & Advil (I’m old), clerk sees me: “you look like someone”

me: oh yeah?

him: “what’s your name?”

me: Tony

him: “last name?”

me: Hawk

him: “you are him?”

me: yes

him: “no charge, but you owe me a selfie” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 19, 2019

He regales his followers with tales of being spotted in the wild almost religiously, always sticking to the “them: / me:” format, which he first adopted in October of 2018.

Guy asks for a picture with me, woman nearby says “I don’t know who you are”

me: I don’t expect you to

her: what do you do?

me: I’m a pro skateboarder

her: are you from Huntington Beach?

me: no, I’m from San Diego

her: so you’re not that guy with red hair that won the Olympics? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 27, 2018

He has since developed an obsession with it, flooding his timeline with accounts of strangers saying essentially the same thing to him—”Hey, you’re Tony Hawk!”—which is pretty much the only thing one can say upon seeing Tony Hawk in public. For whatever reason, Tony Hawk really, really wants you to know that this has happened at coffee shops:

Guy approaches me while standing in line at coffee shop in Cancún.

Him: my friend says you are a famous person. Is that true?

Me: that depends on your definition of fame

Him: will you show up on Google if I search your name?

Me: yes

Him (typing into phone): you are Tony Stark? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 3, 2019

At rental car agencies:

At rental car agency, can’t find my name on the monitor to find my car, go inside & wait in line. Finally get to the front, agent sees me & says “you really are Tony Hawk”

Me: um, yes. I was looking for my name outside on the list

Him: “I deleted it because I thought it was fake” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 14, 2019

At Disneyland:

At Disneyland with kids, waiting in line for churros. Girl in front of me: “you look like Tony Hawks”

me: really?

her: “yes”

me: Is that good?

her, nonplussed: “I guess so” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 15, 2019

On escalators:

guy on escalator: Hey are you Tony Hawk?

me: yes

him: you still skate?

me: yes, quite often

him: but you're not that recognizable!

me: I'm not sure what that means… but you recognized me, so here we are

him: [blank stare]

– escalator ends – — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 12, 2018

In San Diego:

This interaction happens regularly (including yesterday):

X = a person I don’t know

XX = a city nowhere near San Diego

“Hey Tony Hawk”

Hello

“You grew up skating with my friend X!”

Where did he skate?

“In XX!”

I’m sorry, but I grew up in San Diego

“Pretty sure it was you though” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) April 28, 2019

At the airport, repeatedly:



Guy at airport (loudly, from afar): “Hey, you look like Tony Hawk”

me: turning to see him

him: “haha, I read your Tweets!”



Is this the beginning of the end?#tweetception — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 29, 2018

I’m sorry if these encounters seem redundant… but they’re all true & this just happened.

Sitting at gate, guy recognizes me, walks over & says hello.

Guy next to me: “you’re Tony Hawk?”

Me: yes

Him: “I have seen any recent pictures of you. You’ve gotten older.”

Me: it happens — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 8, 2019

It is beyond clear that Tony Hawk knows he does this with alarming frequency—evidenced by “I’m sorry if these encounters seem redundant” above—but still, he insists on forging on, laboriously crafting tweet upon tweet about being confronted by some stranger. The question is why: What strange, powerful force within him demands it? What compels him, week after week, to remind us that he has been identified yet again by some passerby?

The cynical among us might argue that as he slides inexorably out of cultural relevancy, Tony Hawk desperately needs to remind us that he’s still here, still famous. Others might say he’s trying to communicate that he’s fed up with it all, his stream of tweets a not-so-subtle hint to leave him the hell alone.

But no. Tony Hawk lives for this shit. He thinks it is the funniest thing in the world, and he will keep thinking it is the funniest thing in the world, and keep tweeting about it, for the rest of his life. So if you find yourself lucky enough to spot him waiting in line at CVS, or walking his dog, or videotaping you while your car erupts in flames, do him a favor: Tell him, “Hey, you’re Tony Hawk!” I can guarantee you that he will love it, and I can say with 99 percent certainty that, once again, for the ten millionth time, he will do a tweet about it, hit send, and smile.

