PREMIERE: Sugary Doom Metal Pop From Torche and Their New Streaming LP ‘Restarter’

Miami quartet Torche lays down some of their heaviest grooves since In Return with their new effort Restarter, streaming in full today and available on February 24th. For the newbies, what that really means is that Torche’s emphasis on crushing doom riffs juxtaposed against sugary sweet pop melodies is intact and as effective as ever with their latest ten track effort. Stream it in full below, and get yours via Relapse.

Reminder, Torche hits the road for a string of US gigs with Nothing, sponsored by Noisey. You should go.