Traditional Stuffing Recipe

Servings: 8-10
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
2-3 loaves of white bread, cubed
2 cups|4 sticks unsalted butter
2 medium yellow onions, finely diced
3 ribs celery, thinly sliced crosswise
1 quart|946 ml chicken stock
¼ cup poultry seasoning (equal parts ground sage, thyme, marjoram, and rosemary)
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 450°F. Place the cubed bread in a 9×13-inch casserole dish. Set aside.
- In a medium-sized pot, melt the butter over medium. Add the onions and celery and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock, poultry seasoning, and salt to combine and remove from the heat.
- Pour half of the onion mixture over the cubed bread, toss to combine, and add in more of the onion and stock mixture until the stuffing is very moist, but not soupy. Bake the stuffing for 45 to 60 minutes, until well browned, but still moist in the center. Serve hot.
