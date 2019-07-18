Watch a Clown Scare the Pants off Bill Hader in the New Trailer for ‘It 2’

2017’s It was the rare reboot that actually worked—a perfectly cast, well-made remake that was legitimately terrifying, and a hell of a lot of fun to watch. The sequel is just around the corner, and from the looks of a new trailer that dropped Thursday, it’s going to be just as delightfully horrifying as the first one.

It: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the first film, when—surprise!—Pennywise returns to wreak absolute havoc on Stephen King’s fictional town of Derry, Maine, and the ragtag band of heroes in the Losers’ Club are forced to square off against him yet again. They’re all grown up now, played by a stacked cast including Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, all of whom get scared out of their minds in the new trailer.



Things are looking freakier than ever: There’s a creepy-ass fair in town, which is great news for Pennywise and a terrible development for everyone else. Some deeply unholy series of events has generated, like, 80 gallons of blood that’s getting put to a variety of disturbing uses. Derry is bombarded by way, way too many ominous red balloons. And, unfortunately, our protagonists have to venture back into the sewers—a place no one in a horror movie should ever go—where Pennywise is still doing his spooky evil clown thing, only now, he somehow seems even more terrifying.

Give the trailer a watch above, see how long you can go without covering your eyes or letting out an involuntary shriek, and make sure to check out It: Chapter Two when it hits theaters September 6.

