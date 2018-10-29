Travis Scott Turns Out for Beto O’Rourke While Kanye West [Muffled Screams]

The midterm elections are a week away. There are two parties. One of those parties attacks the victims of sexual assault, constantly deploys racist rhetoric, wishes to write trans people out of the law, demonizes immigrants, courts white supremacists, spits up conspiracy theories, and fawns over a man whose already-rotten brain was long ago melted by basic cable. The other party is focusing on, like, healthcare and shit. It’s not that hard.

Travis Scott and Kanye West are both involved in these midterm elections, in their own ways. Scott spent yesterday at a rally for Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke, who is trying to depose unconscionable coward Ted Cruz in Texas. Here’s Scott with O’Rourke (and former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster) outside the Bayland Community Center in Houston yesterday.

Videos by VICE

Here he is with a megaphone at the same rally, telling kids to get out and vote because “we can change the world.”

Travis Scott was out in south Houston promoting Beto today! #VoteWithBeto pic.twitter.com/kVitLHFwRD — SwaggyP (@peytonrfane) October 28, 2018

Kanye West, who last week donated $73,000 to Chance The Rapper-endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, had a rather different weekend in the public eye. According to The Guardian, he’s been designing merch for right-wing pseudo-intellectual Candace Owens—a woman who thinks that climate change is a lie, thinks that Black Lives Matter comes from a “victim mentality,” and spent last week insisting that the bombs mailed out to prominent Democratic figures and media organizations were a “false flag.”

That merch was revealed this weekend. Some of it says “Blexit.” It’s a call for black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. It’s Owens’ new thing.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Owens said of the shirts.

One of these rappers had a much better weekend than the other.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

