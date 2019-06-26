Trump Just Rage-Tweeted at American Hero Megan Rapinoe and Failed on 3 Levels

Megan Rapinoe, star winger for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and actual American hero, told a reporter that she’s “not going to the fucking White House” if her team wins the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Naturally, the leader of the free world had to weigh in.

“Women’s soccer player, @meganrapino, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win,” President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet Wednesday, tagging the wrong Twitter account.

What followed were, undoubtedly, some words — which Trump later deleted and then re-wrote to tag the right account.

But he continued to get some things wrong. For one, he claimed he helped get black unemployment to its lowest-ever levels — a trend that started under President Barack Obama.

Black unemployment has actually risen recently, and climbed to 7 percent in February.

Inexplicably, Trump also brought the NBA into his tweet thread.

Trump continued:

“Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”



Presumably, some of his statements about the American flag relate to Rapinoe not singing the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of matches.

She also took a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Chicago Red Stars, joining a protest meant to highlight oppression and violence against minorities. It’s unclear why Rapinoe’s position on Trump would change due to the economy.

Additionally, some teams do not “love coming to the White House,” as Trump claimed. Stephen Curry, for example, said he wouldn’t come after the Golden State Warriors won the 2017 NBA championship.

To bring this back to soccer and the truly amazing U.S. women’s team, Megan Rapinoe has so far scored three goals in this Women’s World Cup, including two penalty kicks to defeat Spain on Monday and advance the U.S. to a quarterfinal match with hosts France on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Cover: Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates her the second goal by penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)