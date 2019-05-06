Trump’s Whiny Weekend

Did you have a restful weekend? President Trump certainly didn’t.

Trump spent his Saturday and Sunday doing very presidential things — like pondering why far-right extremists were booted off social media and blaming the outcome of the Kentucky Derby on “political correctness.”

Here’s what you missed if you weren’t keeping up with Trump’s tweets.

Trump is mad at Facebook and Twitter

Twitter and, more recently, Facebook have both removed swaths of far-right extremists from their platforms. One right-wing personality they didn’t de-platform, however, was President Trump, who used his Twitter to repeatedly complain about the silencing of right-wing ideologues.

Trump bemoaned Facebook’s decision to remove certain personalities — such as Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, and Milo Yiannopoulos — for violating its ban on “dangerous individuals.”

“I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” Trump tweeted Friday evening. “This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!”

Trump was, in particular, upset about actor James Woods being banned from Twitter after he tweeted “#HangThemAll” in an apparent reference to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

“How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter?” Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!”

Trump gabbed with Putin about Mueller

Nothing to see here, just Trump tweeting about his “very good call” with Putin late Friday during which they discussed the Kremlin’s targeted interference in the 2016 U.S. election in an effort to help Trump.

“Nice!” Trump tweeted about his friendly relationship with Putin, who, once again, orchestrated a targeted attack against the campaign of Hillary Clinton, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Apparently not worried about how his long chat with Putin might come off, Trump also once again publicly blasted the Mueller report, and then told Mueller he should not testify before Congress.

“Bob Mueller should not testify,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “No redos for the Dems!”

Trump is sure a deal with North Korea will happen

Trump shrugged off the news that North Korea reportedly tested a new short-range missile, which is not the type of long-range missile that North Korea has launched in the past.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Never mind that the launch — personally supervised by Kim Jong Un — prompted the 35th Fighter Wing at Japan’s Misawa Air Base to tweet “MISSILE INBOUND.”



Trump was upset about the Kentucky Derby

When the first-place finisher at the storied horse race was disqualified for jumping a puddle and blocking its rival, Trump was apparently quite distressed. He turned to an old scapegoat — ”political correctness” — to lament his favored contender’s loss.

“The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Trump thinks he’s owed two more years in the White House

The 2020 election is coming up, but President Trump would rather it happen in 2022. Trump retweeted Jerry Falwell Jr., a conservative televangelist, who said Trump deserved two extra years on his first term “for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup.” By “coup,” Falwell apparently meant the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) May 5, 2019

Trump followed up his tacit endorsement of Falwell’s idea by tweeting Sunday that his presidency had been stolen.



“Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest ECONOMY and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stolen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back,” Trump tweeted.

