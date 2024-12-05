Tsunami Warnings Issued in California and Oregon After Massive 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled the coast of California Thursday morning, triggering tsunami warnings all the way up to southern Oregon.

The massive earthquake occurred at around 10:44 a.m. PST in Humboldt County. According to Harold Tobin, the director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, “This is probably the largest earthquake in that region since the ’90s.” He also said it was a strike-slip earthquake about 50 miles offshore.

Following the quake, the National Weather Service has issued a tsunami warning for the coastal areas of California and Oregon, ranging from Davenport, California to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground. Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring,” the weather service said. “Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest.”

Large earthquakes such as this one can cause seafloor uplift, leading to enormous waves deemed tsunamis. These series of waves can be extremely destructive and oftentimes deadly to those who don’t evacuate or move to higher ground.

This is a developing story. Residents in affected areas should stay up to date on warnings and evacuate if instructed.