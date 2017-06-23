Tuna Poke Recipe

“I’m a water child. This feeds the diver in me.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients



1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 purple scallion, thinly sliced

1 green scallion, thinly sliced

½ Maui onion, thinly sliced

½ pound|225 grams Bigeye tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

3 tablespoons high-quality soy sauce

3 tablespoons high-quality sesame oil

1 tablespoon organic cane sugar

togarashi powder, to taste

sesame seeds, to taste

fresh cilantro, to taste

cooked white rice, to serve

Directions

Place the freshly grated ginger into a large bowl. Finely slice the scallions and the onion, and toss into the bowl. Cut the tuna into cubes, approximately ½-inch. Toss into to the bowl and add the soy sauce, sesame oil, cane sugar, togarashi spice, sesame seeds, and cilantro to taste. Adjust the seasoning to your liking. Let it set in the icebox (refrigerator) for approximately 1 hour, or until chilled. Serve over rice and enjoy.

