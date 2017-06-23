Tuna Poke Recipe

“I’m a water child. This feeds the diver in me.”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1 purple scallion, thinly sliced
1 green scallion, thinly sliced
½ Maui onion, thinly sliced
½ pound|225 grams Bigeye tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes
3 tablespoons high-quality soy sauce
3 tablespoons high-quality sesame oil
1 tablespoon organic cane sugar
togarashi powder, to taste
sesame seeds, to taste
fresh cilantro, to taste
cooked white rice, to serve
Directions
- Place the freshly grated ginger into a large bowl. Finely slice the scallions and the onion, and toss into the bowl.
- Cut the tuna into cubes, approximately ½-inch. Toss into to the bowl and add the soy sauce, sesame oil, cane sugar, togarashi spice, sesame seeds, and cilantro to taste. Adjust the seasoning to your liking.
- Let it set in the icebox (refrigerator) for approximately 1 hour, or until chilled. Serve over rice and enjoy.
From Action Bronson’s Hawaiian Getaway
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.