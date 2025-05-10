Turns Out the Rhythm Genre in Gaming Has Been Alive All Along -- I Just Underestimated the Indies

I’m one to admit when I’m objectively wrong. Months ago, I lamented the “absence” of the rhythm genre. “I miss PaRappa the Rapper,” I said. In an article about Ratatan, no less. Well, allow me to amend my statement, implying that the rhythm genre was cold in the dirt. There are a lot of beat-based bangers (sorry, needed the alliteration) out there!

Yeah, yeah, we covered Ratatan, Unbeatable, and Starstruck: Hands of Time. My latest rhythm game obsession, actually, is Fresh Tracks. So, Fresh Tracks abides by two Rs that satisfy my brain in a special way: Rhythm and Roguelike. Here, take a peek!

‘fresh tracks’ is rhythm-centric nirvana, and I’ll have to dive in

A peek at Fresh Tracks‘ Steam description makes for the perfect personal pitch!

Rhythm-Driven Gameplay: Movement, combat, and progression seamlessly sync with a dynamic, evolving soundtrack.

Story-Rich Roguelite Elements: Every playthrough unravels new narrative layers as the Mythics reveal the legends of Norwyn through story and song.

High Replayability: Roguelite mechanics encourage skiers to refine their skills while unlocking upgrades and strategies for future runs.

A Deeply Immersive Soundtrack: Get in the flow with Fresh Tracks' rich, genre-crossing soundtrack that surprises with each new track and dynamically responds to your every movement.

Some of my issues with Steam aside… it is perfect for finding new, innovative rhythm titles. Do I want a high-production AAA game that puts the genre front and center? Absolutely! But, I’d be foolish to believe that would happen any time soon. Too many extraction shooters and GaaS games to make.

actually, while I’m here, let’s find some more hot beats

Of course, you’ve got Trombone Champ, which isn’t just meme fodder, I promise. I also just found out about Rhythm Doctor, where you save patients’ lives with the power of music?

“Rhythm Doctor is a rhythm game in a world where defibrillating patients’ hearts in sync with their heartbeats has healing properties. Slam your spacebar in perfect time on the 7th beat, and they might just come out okay. But beware – every patient has unique illnesses based on complex music theory: polyrhythms, hemiolas, irregular time signatures…if you don’t know what they mean, don’t worry. Rhythm Doctor is designed to make you learn music and rhythm theory without even realising it!”

…Oh. Well, then. Excuse me, I have an Early Access game to look into, it seems!