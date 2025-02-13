‘Twisted Tower’ Mixes ‘BioShock’ With a Carnival Attraction, and the Demo Blew Me Away

It’s about time that we start getting some more BioShock-inspired video games. Looking like a terrifying mix of Five Nights at Freddy’s alongside the stylistic choices that make BioShock sing all these years later, Twisted Tower is a game that came out of left field for me. I never knew about it before, but thanks to some trends on social media, my algorithm decided to bless me with gameplay. After diving into the demo, I have to say: this is one that I’ll be keeping my eyes on while drooling as I wait to play the full game.

Screenshot: Atmos Games, LLC

‘Twisted Tower’ Asks You What Your Worst Childhood Fears Were, and Brings Them to Life in Terrifying Fashion

Rather than cashing in all of its chips on the BioShock train, Twisted Tower pushes things to new heights. It’s bloody, crude, and terrifying. All while looking and running incredibly smoothly for a demo of a game that doesn’t have a proper release date. But honestly? It’s already looking good, and it can only get better from here.

Plus, the developer of Twisted Tower, Thomas Brush, is keeping a close eye on issues that players are experiencing in the demo. In a post on X, he mentioned that while there was no initial support for Ultrawide monitors in Twisted Tower, he would be working on getting a patch out to quickly remedy the situation. Rather than riding it out and waiting until release to fix it, he’ll update the demo to reflect it. That’s someone who cares about their game.

I appreciate the macabre sense of style in Twisted Tower even more than its fantastic gameplay, however. The environment and world are genuinely creepy. Enemies are horrifying amalgamations of Mother Goose-esque fairytales and mascots. They’re all disgusting, and I’m so glad that it feels great to get them off of my screen. And it’s all fast-paced enough to keep even the most over-caffeinated Zoomer paying attention. I never knew I needed a BioShock circus game, but I’m glad we have Twisted Tower. The best part? It has a demo available to try now, so stop what you’re doing and give it a play. I promise you won’t be disappointed.