Two Cult Classic Horror Games Just Got a Remaster Out of Nowhere – ‘DreadOut: Remastered Collection’ Goes Bump in the Night

Roughly 10 years ago, the original DreadOut was released on PC. It quickly gained a cult following, especially for fans of the Fatal Frame franchise, which inspired its particular brand of horror. After a successful sequel and a third game in active development, DreadOut: Remastered Collection is hoping to scare up a new audience of horror aficionados. If you’ve been craving another batch of old-school horror after plowing through Post Trauma, be sure not to overlook DreadOut.

Two Games, One Price – ‘Dreadout: Remastered Collection’ Boasts Better Visuals and Performance for Both Games

During the DHXP 2025 showcase, we got our first look at the upcoming DreadOut 3. Alongside the surprise announcement of the DreadOut: Remastered Collection. Originally released in 2014 and 2020, respectively, both original titles have gotten a visual makeover, performance polish, and are available now in a singular package. It’s never been easier to get into the franchise at this point, and I’m looking to make the plunge myself, as well.

Armed with little more than a cellphone, Linda has to do whatever she can to survive. Facing off against creatures based on Asian and Indonesian folklore, the creature designs are just incredibly cool. Sure, I’m going to be running away and likely crying once they pop up. But I’ve got my trusty camera phone, I’ll be fine, right? …Right? If you’re feeling up to the scares, this Remastered Collection is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

Most importantly, we’ve got an update on DreadOut 3, the newest game in the series. After releasing the sequel in 2020, fans may not have expected that another game would come out so soon. Scheduled for release in 2026, likely after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, fans are going to step back into the shoes of Linda once again. But she’s older, wiser, and more mature. Following in the footsteps of DreadOut 2, melee combat will be returning. Paired with Alan Wake 2-esque flashlight stuns and combat, there’s a great chance that we’ll see a new horror icon brought to life with this new addition to the genre.