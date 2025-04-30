One of the Best Modern Horror Games Dropped on the Same Day as the ‘Oblivion’ Remaster, Please Don’t Overlook ‘Post Trauma’

Releasing a game is hard enough. But imagine planning for months to release your game on a specific date, only to have your release completely overshadowed by a remaster of a classic game like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Raw Fury has been promoting Post Trauma like it’s nobody’s business, and for good measure. Inspired by PlayStation 2 horror classics, this modern horror masterpiece had every reason to succeed. Until Bethesda and Virtuos Studios showed up at the 11th hour, randomly shadowdropping the biggest remaster of all time. So do yourself a favor; don’t forget about games like Post Trauma.

Screenshot: Raw Fury

Let’s Just Hope and Pray That ‘Skyrim: Remastered’ Doesn’t Drop During the Spiritual ”Re-Release” of ‘Post Trauma’

For an indie studio, Raw Fury and the development team behind Post Trauma are taking things surprisingly well. Sure, the Oblivion Remaster shadowdrop doesn’t help their advertising team by any means, but they’re at least trying to have some fun with it. Rather than sitting back, Raw Fury is going all in on this, by offering their own “Re-Release” of Post Trauma, coming on June 23, 2025

This time around, they’re releasing Post Trauma: The Re-Release – Except We’re Not Un-Releasing It First, and It’s Pretty Much the Same. Is this going to be a re-release? Who knows! It’s just fun to play pretend and hope that Post Trauma gets the love and adoration that it deserves. I thought that the Horizon series had it bad when it dropped on the same days as Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring. But this is just an indie game, and it deserves that extra boost.

Good things come to those who wait, so we'll be patient.



Combat light, but heavy on puzzles and exploration, Post Trauma is perfect for those craving an old-school horror experience. They’re even going so far as to add tank controls for the total sickos out there who love them. So they know exactly who they’re trying to target with this one. Blue Prince may have beaten out the Oblivion Remaster by just a few days, but I can’t think of anything scarier than going toe to toe against one of the most beloved games of all time. Regardless, I can’t wait to jump into Post Trauma, especially as someone who loves this type of horror. And I suggest you all do the same.