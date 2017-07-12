Tyler, the Creator Sounds Lush on His Latest Track “Boredom”

Didn’t your mother teach you not to steal? Did you listen? Good. You’ll be happy to hear a new track from Tyler, the Creator’s forthcoming album Flower Boy, called “Boredom”.

Ever been in a room so long your eyeballs have turned to drywall? Tyler has. “Boredom, boredom, boredom, boredom, boredom, boredom, boredom, boredom” he says, repeating the word eight times at the beginning of his verse. He’s brought some friends along too, with Rex Orange County, Corinne Bailey Rae and Anna of the North coming along to hang out and sing.

Videos by VICE

If you’re in a similar situation and sat here reading the internet, there is, thankfully, a cure: “go outside, find some time to do something” – which, really, has always been a central component of Tyler’s career. Has that message ever sounded so lush, though? Don’t let us be the boss of you, find out yourself below. Then, when you’ve exhausted yourself out in the woods, read our feature on the world Tyler has created outside of this computer screen and maybe your brain.

You can follow Noisey on Twitter.