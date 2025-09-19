U.S. Lawmaker Says There Are ‘Entities’ in Earth’s ‘Deep Water Areas’

For the past 70-odd years, the U.S. has nursed an obsession with aliens. What started as a cultural fascination with flying saucers in the ’50s, however, has now mellowed into a far more blasé reaction. Yeah, yeah, we know. It’s just aliens.

We’re so desensitized to alien content, and the constant stream of other people’s unhinged thoughts that is social media in general, that hearing Tennessee representative Tim Burchett casually drop his truly bizarre take on the “entities” among us elicits little more than an “Eh.”

Videos by VICE

In a cell phone video posted to X/Twitter, Burchett strolls down a DC sidewalk, nonchalantly explaining his theories.

“What if these are entities that are here on this earth, that have been on this earth for who knows how long, and we think they’re coming from way out,” he says. “Maybe they did a millennia ago, but they’re here, and they’re in these deep water areas.”

🚨 Rep. Tim Burchett says “entities” are coming from 5-6 deep water sites on Earth pic.twitter.com/rdsfEY0oW3 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) September 17, 2025

“Like we say, we know more about the face of the Moon than we know what’s going on [in the ocean],” Burchett continues. “We have a higher propensity of sightings around these five or six—I believe—deep water areas. It creates a question there.”

“And then when we have naval personnel telling me we have these sightings, these underwater craft they’re chasing that go hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we got is something that does maybe a little under forty miles an hour,” he explained. “So I got a lot of questions about that stuff.”

Look, he’s just asking questions. Or explaining his belief that these are facts. It’s not really clear. Either way, this isn’t the first time he’s publicly discussed alien life forms. He’s also not the first person in the U.S. government to do so. It’s kind of a regular thing.

So, yeah, Cthulhu’s emergence from the depths is imminent, I guess. Mark your calendars.