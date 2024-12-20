Ubisoft Parades ‘Rayman’s Frigid Corpse Around for New Web3 Game That Totally Won’t Collapse Soon, Promise!

Shortly after getting my hopes up after a better look at Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it all went right down the drain. It’s been far too long since Ubisoft put out a proper Rayman game. After giving him the spotlight in the much beloved Captain Laserhawk Netflix series, he’s finally back in a video game. But guess what? You can’t just play as him. You need to buy an NFT to even get access to the game. This will go over well, won’t it?

Remember ubisoft’s ‘Rayman’? Buy Him as an NFT in a New Web3 Game That Totally Won’t Shut Down in a Few Months

Just a few months ago, Ubisoft very quietly released an NFT game. A turn-based RPG with digital figurines costing up to $64,000, to be exact. That didn’t have the star power that it needed. Sullying the name of the best DLC Ubisoft has ever released, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. is the latest attempt at cashing in on the Web3 craze. The problem is, the Web3 craze died out about 2 or 3 years ago.

If you download Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., you’ll find Rayman in several different spots. Which is kind of cool! It’s great to see the guy again. The problem is, if you want to get past the menu, you need to buy an NFT. That’s enough for me to never consider even downloading the game, especially since the prices are always shifting. If you’re considering jumping in, be prepared to drop about $30 to properly get into it.

It doesn’t seem Ubisoft has much interest in promoting the project, either. Beyond an X account for the game, there is no official information on their standard company pages. At all. That should say something about this particular cash grab… I mean, video game. I can only think about that Simpsons bit with ALF being back in Pog Form. It’s also ironic because just as Milhouse sold Bart’s soul for those Pogs, Rayman’s soul is now stuck in eternal Web3 purgatory. We’re never getting another proper Rayman game, are we?

I guess it would be one thing to consider if you could PLAY as Rayman in this new game. But, his visage is mainly used to bring attention to the project. It’s very much just “Remember Rayman? He’s here now!” And it’s a shame.