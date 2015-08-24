UK to Try Using “Electric Highways”

Later this year the UK is to begin trials for a wireless charging technology which could power electric and hybrid cars as they travel along the road. The tests for these “electric highways” will be carried out off-road and last around 18 months. Depending on the results, they could then start trialling them on the UK’s roads.

“The trials are the first of their kind and will test how the technology would work safely and effectively on the country’s motorways and major A roads,” said Highways England, a government agency that maintains the roads, “allowing drivers of ultra-low emission vehicles to travel long distances without needing to stop and charge the car’s battery.”

Videos by VICE

During the trials cars will be fitted with wireless equipment and tested with the tech to be installed underneath the roads, replicating road conditions. The wireless charging roadways will be in addition to plug-in charging stations which are due to be installed every 20 miles across Britain’s road network. Now, all we need is the driverless cars to complete the setup.

Click here to visit Highways England’s website.

Via FastCo

Related:

Roads Of The Future Are Here… And They Glow In The Dark

[Exclusive Photos] Billboards Make Interstates into Art Galleries

Flying Robot Cars Landing Soon at a Garage Near You

Could a Smiley Face Be the Cure for Road Rage?