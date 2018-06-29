Dumbass Blows Up His Foot Trying to Make Upskirt Videos With Shoe Camera

A man nearly blew his damn foot off while trying to take upskirt photos of women in Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday, when the battery on his shoe camera malfunctioned.



He turned himself in to the Madison West Police District station after seeking treatment for minor injuries to his foot, according to police chief Michael Koval’s blog:

“The subject reported he had purchased a shoe camera that he intended to use to take ‘upskirt’ videos of females, but the camera battery had exploded prior to obtaining any video, injuring the subject’s foot. The subject was counseled on his actions and released from the scene as no illicit video had been taken. Investigation continuing.”

Upskirts are photos or video taken of another person nonconsensually, usually in public, using cell phone cameras or other covert means, like a shoe camera. There are whole forums online where people trade upskirts.

There was no evidence of the man actually recording any video with the camera, so the police gave him a talking-to about the consequences—in Wisconsin, serious felony charges—and let him go.

A spokesperson for the City of Madison police department told me in a phone call that they didn’t have any more details on what kind of camera he was using, or the extent of his injuries, since he came in after the incident.

“The real twist of the story is that he comes in and tells us about it,” he said. “I can’t speak to his motivation on that, whether it was his way of dealing with it… But he was provided counseling on the consequences.”