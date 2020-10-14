USPS Worker Being Investigated for Trashing Mail Is Apparently a QAnon Follower

A postal delivery worker being investigated by the federal government for allegedly throwing away bags of undelivered mail in Pittsburgh is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy, according to newly discovered Facebook posts.

Sean Troesch, whose neighbors suspected he’d been discarding bags of mail for weeks, has shared several memes about QAnon, the disproven conspiracy theory about a massive secret pedophile ring and sex-trafficking enterprise organized by Hollywood elites and Democrats. The apparent screenshots of Troesch’s social media posts, shared with the Pittsburgh City Paper by an anonymous source Tuesday, include criticisms of the media for not investigating QAnon’s claims (despite several outlets debunking QAnon), anti-mask memes, and accusations against celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Chrissy Teigen for their involvement in the fabricated claims.

The associated profile has since been taken down from Facebook.

On Sunday night, agents with the United States Postal Service Inspector General’s office raided Troesch’s home in Baldwin, Pennsylvania, after receiving a tip about the man throwing away suspicious garbage bags. Agents found at least eight bags of undelivered mail on his curb for garbage pickup the next morning, according to KDKA.

“Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and a small amount of first-class mail,” the inspector general’s office said Monday. “We expect to perform a piece count of the mail tomorrow, and make arrangements to have the mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible.”

Despite the office’s eagerness to return mail to its recipients, neighbors told KDKA that Troesch may have been throwing out mail for a while, and even shared a photo of similar bags sitting curbside on trash-pickup night two weeks ago.

The Inspector General’s office said that Troesch is no longer working or being paid by the USPS and said that it will report its findings to the U.S. Attorney General’s office for a federal investigation.

The incident comes at a time when the postal service is under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in mail-in voting. It follows another earlier this month when a postal worker in New Jersey was arrested after he threw away over 100 early voting ballots and at least 500 other pieces of mail bound for West Orange residents in the garbage. He’s since been charged with obstructing and delaying mail and faces up to five years and six months in prison.