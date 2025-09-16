Valheim, the Steam and Xbox Hit, Is Coming to PlayStation in 2026

It’s time for me to start getting into more co-op games. And I want to start with Valheim.

The Early Access hit has been out on Steam for four years. And I can’t believe I never came across it. 1-10 player survival and exploration? Sign me up for all of that. I’ve got enough people to get crazy there.

Videos by VICE

Valheim is close to 1.0, so Iron Gate enlisted some help

Play video

As announced on the game’s website, Piktiv is handling the port to PlayStation 5 while Iron Gate works on completing the Deep North portion of the game and bringing it to 1.0 across all formats.

If you’re not familiar with Valheim, it’s an open-world survival crafting game that is based on Viking culture. The world is procedurally generated, and you can traverse the world by boat or just go on foot.

The game’s combat is mentioned on the Steam page as “Stamina based combat that rewards preparation and skill. Utilize weapon types with unique attacks, different blocking styles, ranged combat, dodges and parries to fight your enemies.”

I think in general we need to go away from describing gams as “soulslike” when the combat operates with an emphasis on stamina, so I’m glad not to see it there. But I think, on first look, this is a game that isn’t as much about the combat as it is the exploration and expansion of the world you inhabit.

The game’s food system, though… I’ll admit, I wish it were a more punishing version. But you aren’t penalized for not eating, but the food you eat does have different effects. I like being in a survival game where all the parts of the game force you to survive. But it’s not like I won’t play the game over it.

Valheim comes out on PS5 in 2026.