Varg Channels Anti-Police Sentiment on Unstable Ambient Track, “Anti Everything”

Northern Electronics and Posh Isolation affiliate, Varg, debuted on Sweden’s Elektron Grammofon imprint with EGR45-00004 yesterday, a limited run, vinyl-only 12″ consisting of four murky hardware experiments. For the occasion, THUMP is delighted to premiere “Anti-Everything,” an oneiric ambient piece that, over the course of ten minutes, delicately carves out its own unstable, earnest, and misanthropic sense of time.

“Recorded live in my mother’s kitchen during the last days of December,” the producer told THUMP via email. “Dedicated to the victims of police brutality. Anti bullies, anti law forever. RIP friends.”

The EP is available for order now on the label’s website.

Elektron Grammofon is the subsidiary of the electronic instrument company Elektron, and releases music solely made with its gear; previously, LA dread techno purveyor Silent Servant and Berlin-based English veteran The Bug have contributed to its catalogue.

