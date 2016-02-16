Vegan Blueberry Muffins Recipe

Makes 12 muffins

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|237 ml coconut milk (can use soy milk)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon black salt (or regular salt)

½ cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

¼ cup + 2 tablespoons|90 ml coconut oil, liquidated

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 lemon, zested

1 ½ to 2 cups fresh blueberries

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Line a muffin tin with baking cups and set aside. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice and coconut or soy milk. Set aside to allow milk to curdle (curdle effect will be better with soy milk). In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a third large bowl, mix together the sugar, coconut oil, lemon zest, and vanilla extract. Add coconut milk/lemon juice mixture and stir to combine. Gradually mix in dry ingredients until well incorporated, but do not over-mix – a few lumps are okay. Gently fold in the blueberries. Spoon mixture into muffin tins, filling each cup about ¾ full. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Remove from heat and allow muffins to cool before removing from pan.

From How-To: Make Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Waka Flocka Flame

