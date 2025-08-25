Venomous ‘Blue Dragons’ Are Forcing Beach Closures at Popular Summer Spot

Tourists in southeastern Spain expecting sun and sangria got something else entirely this week: venomous sea slugs, called “blue dragons,” washing ashore.

Guardamar del Segura, a summer hotspot just north of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, issued a full swimming ban across all of its beaches after the venomous sea slugs were found near Vivers Beach. “For citizen safety reasons, swimming is prohibited,” the local police posted on Facebook, warning visitors to avoid contact and remain alert.

With its iridescent blue body and flowing fins, Glaucus atlanticus looks absolutely beautiful. In reality, it’s built to absorb venom from other species and deliver it in a more concentrated form. In humans, stings can cause sharp pain, nausea, skin irritation, and in some cases, serious allergic reactions.

Even brief contact can trigger symptoms, and reactions don’t always appear right away. The stinging cells remain active even after the animal has died, which makes beach clean-up another concern for local authorities.

Mayor José Luis Sáez confirmed the sightings and issued a red flag warning across the municipality. Surveillance teams have been monitoring the coastline since the creatures were first reported. Officials say even a dead specimen on the beach can trigger a reaction. Contact should be avoided entirely.

The local health department recommended that anyone who experiences a sting rinse the area with saltwater (not freshwater, which can aggravate the venom) and seek immediate medical attention.

Blue dragons are rarely found in the Mediterranean and are more common in tropical and subtropical waters across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Their sudden appearance in Spain has raised questions about shifting marine patterns.

While this isn’t the first time blue dragons have washed ashore somewhere unexpected, it’s one of the more disruptive appearances. Summer tourism is Guardamar del Segura’s money-making season. Known for its golden beaches and steady heat, the town sees a surge of visitors this time of year—many of whom were caught off guard by the sudden closure.

Officials haven’t said how long the beaches will remain closed. For now, teams will continue monitoring the coastline until the creatures drift back out to sea.