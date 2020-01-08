Listen to the First Episode of Our Brand New Podcast

Hello and welcome to VICE.com, where we have a brand new podcast, made in collaboration with Brent, the London Borough of Culture 2020.

The set-up is pretty straightforward: young people from Brent sit in a room with a VICE UK journalist and chat about a subject important to them, whether that’s renting, how the media reports on climate change or how very, very easy it is to get your lips pumped full of fillers.

For the first episode of VENT Weekly, we invited VICE journalist Ruby Lott-Lavigna and Seen and Heard Project Ambassador Yusriya Abdullatif into the studio to talk about young people’s access to public space. From “No Ball Games” signs to music festivals, we get to the bottom of who public space is really for, and who is excluded.

Go ahead and listen on Spotify or Apple.