Venus in Cancer 2025: Here’s What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and relationships, has officially entered ​​Cancer on July 30 and will stay there until August 25. Here’s everything you should know.

What Does It Mean When Venus is in Cancer?

In astrology, Venus in Cancer refers to the time when Venus is positioned in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Venus typically spends around four to five weeks in a sign before moving on to the next sign.

Videos by VICE

According to Tarot.com, “Venus is the planet of sensitivity and affection, while Cancer is the most nurturing zodiac sign. When these two get together, it creates the potential for greater intimacy and the chance to build up our romantic relationships.”

What to Expect From Venus in Cancer

Typically, Venus entering Cancer will make you want to slow down and turn inward rather than branch out and be social. Your relationships might become the main focus, and your emotions might feel more intense than usual. However, that’s not a negative thing. In fact, you can use this time to create art, express your needs, and deepen your connections.

Additionally, because Cancer is an empathetic and oftentimes motherly sign, you might feel called to nurture others—especially in your close relationships.

“Family and feeling connected to your roots will become more important and more fulfilling during this time,” Tarot.com wrote.

Additionally, because Cancers tend to be self-protective, you might find yourself wanting to isolate or retreat during this time. If you feel called to do so, just practice compassionate self-reflection and empathetic communication with others. And, of course, create a sanctuary for yourself to feel safe in.

“Don’t be surprised if you feel a bit moody and emotionally delicate when Venus is in Cancer, especially when it comes to your friendships and romantic relationships,” Tarot.com stated on its website. “This transit can leave us feeling more sensitive than usual, opening us up to the possibility of being wounded emotionally.”

My advice? Journal, journal, journal, and surround yourself with good people.

3 Zodiac Signs Most Impacted by Venus in Cancer

According to Joshua Pingley, spiritualweatherman on TikTok and an astrologer of 5+ years, the cardinal signs—Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, and Aries—will be feeling this the most, with Cancer and Aries getting the brunt of it.

“Cancer is already a deeply nostalgic and sentimental energy,” he said in his TikTok video on the topic. “Those vibes are turned up to 11 over the next couple of weeks, as both Mercury and Saturn are in retrograde as well.”

This means all of us—not just the cardinal signs—will be doing a ton of reminiscing. So, if you feel pulled toward the past right now, know it’s not just you.

Pingley also recommended embracing sensitivity as your superpower. Don’t repress your emotions; feel all your feelings fully, and trust your heart.