Venus Is Still in Cancer—Here’s How It’s Messing With Your Sign

Since July 31—and until around August 26—Venus, the planet of love and beauty, has been in the emotional sign of Cancer. Naturally, this has shaken up our romantic lives quite a bit. If you’ve noticed a desire for deeper connection throughout the month so far, there’s a reason for that.

According to Tetiana Tsvil, an astrologer at a spiritual guidance platform Nebula, five zodiac signs will experience this transit more intensely than the rest: Taurus, Libra, Cancer, Capricorn, and Pisces. You might be wondering then…How can you continue to navigate this transit and capitalize on its energy before Venus moves into Leo next week?

Tsvil shared some expert ways to nurture this tender energy to improve our relationships. Here’s everything you should know about Venus in Cancer—and how to make the most of the transit for your zodiac sign.

Venus in Cancer: How This Transit Transforms Your Love Life

Depending on whether you’re single or in a relationship, Venus in Cancer might impact you and your love life differently.

For Singles

If you’re single during this astrological event, you might be finding yourself craving more stability, emotional intimacy, and love over freedom.

“With Venus in Cancer, safety and bonds with long-term potential take center stage in relationships,” Tsvil said. “Suddenly, you care less about the champagne bar with the rooftop view and more about whether someone will bring you tea when you’re coughing in the kitchen. This is the season of emotional nesting, when what you want is safety, support, and someone who knows you well enough to notice when you’re faking a smile.”

Tsvil explained that singles might be less enticed by casual flings and might even feel drawn to past partners. However, that doesn’t mean you should run back to your toxic ex. Instead, cultivate intimacy elsewhere.

“For singles, meaningful connections are more likely to happen through friends, family, or shared social circles rather than chance encounters in flashy environments or dating apps,” Tsvil said. “The love of your life might be introduced to you by parents or relatives, or happen to live right in your own building or neighborhood. Places related to children or food are especially favorable, such as grocery stores, children’s shops, or large home goods stores like IKEA. Cozy spots like cafés, restaurants, or hotels also offer good opportunities to connect.”

For Couples

During this time, those in committed relationships might desire opportunities for deeper connection.

“If you’re in a relationship, you may want to spend more time on the couch than out on the town,” Tsvil explained. “Dinner parties give way to dinners for two. Small places will feel more comfortable and natural, so you’ll likely gravitate toward cozy cafés and neighborhood restaurants.”

Rather than prioritizing flashy displays of affection, focus on developing more intimate moments together. For example, a bouquet of roses doesn’t mean anything if you’re showing up late and scrolling on your phone through dinner. Your presence is far more meaningful during this time.

Tsvil also recommended being attentive to each other’s emotional needs and handling any areas of tension with compassion and gentleness.

“People tend to be more sensitive during this transit, so avoid sharp remarks or confrontational energy,” she said. “Instead, aim to resolve issues with care and compassion, making sure both sides feel heard.”