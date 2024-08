VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

ESPECIALLY if you’re in SA/WA/NT/ACT/TAS.

✰ FRIDAY, MARCH 24 ✰

MELBOURNE

FED LIVE W/ MASKED WOLF, BIG TWISTY, AGUNG MANGO, POOKIE @ FED SQUARE [FREE]

LIL STANK ASS WITCHES @ MISCELLANIA

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp35TjiB4WS/

DREAMCASTMOE LIVE W/ 30/70 & ECLAIR FIFI @ HOWLER

BROKEN CHEMISTRY @ 167 FRANKLIN

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpwttyjJ47-/

THE LOICC PRES. ENZYME @ TBA NORTH MELBOURNE

LOOK AROUND YOU @ 24 MOONS

SYDNEY

KNC NO. 9 @ TOKYO SING SONG

ANGELS ONLY PRES. HOSTAGE TO PLEASURE @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

EALING @ SHADES

PERTH

KATCI PRES. MOKTAR, FRIEND OF A FRIEND @ PORT BEACH BREWERY

TERMINAL PRES. MURDER HE WROTE & AYY DEN @ THE RECHABITE

✰ SATURDAY, MARCH 25 ✰

MELBOURNE

OPEN AIR @ THE YARDS

RESONANCE PRES. CLIMAX @ THE PINNACLE

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=586036390240890&set=gm.165415546321028

HOUSEWIFE’S CHOICE SOUND PRES. SERAPHIM @ THE TOFF

SYDNEY

CLUB CHROME WHOR3S 4EVA FUNDRAISER @ THE RED RATTLER

SWITCH @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

ALIEN WERKSHOP PRES. REPTANT, KITI @ THE LANSDOWNE

VELODROME PRES. ECLAIR FIFI @ TBA

ADELAIDE

VISITORS X NIGHTIME DRAMA PRES. SA PA @ THE BLANK SPACE

JENGI @ FAT CONTROLLER

BRISBANE

ETERNAL LOVE & VERTIGO PRES. CAUSTICS @ ECHO AND BOUNCE

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=184091390993259&set=gm.169092619228885

PERTH

VOLEN SENTIR @ THE ROSEMOUNT

CANBERRA

DIGI CULTURE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrrItOP2Bq/

✰ SUNDAY, MARCH 26 ✰

MELBOURNE

PLATFORM EXHIBITIONS PRES. IWD ART EXHIBITION 4 @ ABBOTSFORD CONVENT

NIKE AIR MAX DAY @ WHITEHART BAR

DAZED ✦ HDT008 (WISERS’ BIRTHDAY RAVE) @ THE TOFF

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=896409077981470&set=gm.173518668762545

OMNIVERSAL HUM @ EASTMINT

CONFIDE @ MISCELLANIA

NEUROCRANK @ THE GASO

SYDNEY

CLUB > @ PORTUGAL MADEIRA CLUB

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.