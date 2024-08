VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

HAPPY HALLOWEEN WEEKEND!!!!! PUBLIC HOLIDAY ON TUESDAY FOR MELBOURNE! LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

✰ THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

LUCY’S CANTINA POP UP @ THEODORE’S

✰ FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

NEXT WAVE ALL SCHOOL @ TRADES HALL

PICKED LAST SOUNDS @ MISCELLANIA

SHY ONE (LONDON) @ NEW GUERNICA

NONNA’S KITCHEN HALLOWEEN PARTY @ PENNY’S BANDROOM

Sydney ✰✰✰

SEXPO SYDNEY @ INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE

BOOGIE DANCE CAFE @ CLUB 77

✰ SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

STAY SOFT SPRING MARKET @ COLLINGWOOD YARDS

DIWALI @ DOCKLANDS

SATURDAY CASUAL CLASSES @ BOTTOMS UP DANCE

¡ESCÁNDALO! DIA DE LAS PUTAS @ LOOP

FLUXX @ MISCELLANIA

WHITE FRIGHT HALLOWEEN RAVE @ WEST SIDE LOCATION

Sydney ✰✰✰

FIND YOUR FREESTYLE WORKSHOP WITH BASJIA @ SKY SIRENS

JAZZ PUNK RAVE @ SECRET LOCATION

VENUS + JOHNNY LIEU + FRIED PORK CHOP + ISA + JEBBI @ CLUB 77

MOODYMANN + OMAR S @ LIBERTY HALL CARPARK

BRIGHTER DAYS WAREHOUSE PARTY @ SECRET LOCATION

✰ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

TRASHIE CLOTHES SWAP @ NICHOLAS BUILDING, CBD

1 PM !! BUY TICKETS !! SWAP CLOTHES !!

Sydney ✰✰✰

ITALIAN FESTA @ NORTON STREET

10AM – 5PM!!!!

CLOSING SOUNDS: HACO & LISA LERKENFELDT @ LIVEWORKS FESTIVAL OF EXPERIMENTAL ART, CARRIAGEWORKS

SALON DEL AMOR @ THE NORFOLK

LANDING VOL. 2 @ PETERSHAM

✰ MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 ✰

Melbourne ✰✰✰

JULAI’S HELLA QUEEN @ SECTION 8

HALLOWEEN HELL RAVE @ THE DOVE CLUB

OJIKAE & AYBNER @ COLOUR

MNDSGN & THE RARE PLEASURES @ THE NIGHT CAT

GUTLESS / HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR @ OLD BAR

Sydney ✰✰✰

HALLOWEEN CLOSING PARTY DOUBLE BILL @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

