VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

✰ FRIDAY, JAN 13 ✰

Melbourne

PROPAINE @ THE LABOUR IN VAIN

STEEL CITY DANCE DISCS @ THE GASO

ANIMALS DANCING @ THE NIGHT CAT

ORBED FUNDRAISER @ MISCELLANIA

Sydney

PASS THE MIC @ THE RED RATTLER

VIBE POSITIVE RNB PARTY @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

SPIN CLUB @ THE ABERCROMBIE

BOOGIE DANCE CAFE @ CLUB 77

BYPASS & FRIENDS @ ACE HOTEL

Brisbane

ANURAAG @ THE REFUGE

✰ SATURDAY, JAN 14 ✰

Melbourne

CRATE MATES @ ROOFTOP

WAX-O PARADISO 10TH BDAY @ ABBOTSFORD CONVENT

MELT 4TH BDAY @ THE GASO

BUTTER SESSIONS PRES. D TIFFANY AND SANSIBAR @ 24 MOONS

Sydney

CONSPIRACY @ THE ABERCROMBIE

SAFARI PARK @ TBA

MÉNAGE @ CLUB 77

Perth

ONO RECORDS & CO-OP PRES: PROJECT 95, JAZZ & FRIENDS @ PORT BEACH GARDEN BAR

DANCING IN SPACE PRES. PALMS TRAX & SADAR BAHAR @ THE RECHABITE

✰ SUNDAY, JAN 15 ✰

Melbourne

THE OPERATIVES @ FOURA PRE. SAMMY VIRJI @ HOWLER

EN MASSE @ THE GASO

RENDITION @ MISCELLANIA

