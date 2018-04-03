VICE Is Nominated for 30 Webby Awards

It’s that time again, ya’ll. Music had its biggest night, the Oscars went off without a hitch, and now it’s the internet’s turn to bask in adulations. On Tuesday, the nominees for the 22nd annual Webby Awards were announced, celebrating the best the web has to offer, and we are so pleased that VICE has been nominated a whopping 30 times in 28 different categories.
This year, our more than two dozen nominations span across all of our wonderful websites to our TV channel VICELAND and our in-house production team. Despite all the bad and ugly out there, we’re glad we could bring a little good to the internet in 2017.
Videos by VICE
But here’s the part where we shamelessly ask for you, dear reader, to help us bring home all of those shiny, glorious little springs. In an effort to make things easier on you, we’ve broken down the voting process below. Just make sure you follow these simple steps before Thursday, April 19, when voting closes. The winners will be announced on April 24, and we’re hoping you can help us be among them.
All you have to do is:
- Go to the Webby Awards site.
- Sign up to vote and verify your email address.
- Click on each of the links below.
- Vote for us!
Here are the links to each of our nominations:
- VICE News’s Trump’s America for Best Social Video Series
- VICE News’s Hurricane Harvey coverage: Inside the Eye of Hurricane Irma for Best Social Video Series
- VICELAND’s Desus & Mero for Best Social Content & Marketing: Celebrity/Fan
- VICE Snapchat for Best Social Content & Marketing: Culture & Lifestyle
- VICELAND for Best Social Content & Marketing: Entertainment
- i-D for Best Social Content & Marketing: Fashion & Beauty
- Munchies for Best Social Content & Marketing: Food & Drink
- Noisey for Best Social Content & Marketing: Music
- Garage’s Diamonds May Be Forever but ASMR Is Here to Stay for Best Social Content & Marketing: Weird
- Tonic’s Yes Man: Micropigmentation for Best Social Video: Culture & Lifestyle
- VICE’s Know Your Rights: Filming the Police for Best Social Video: Education & Discovery
- VICELAND’s Food Shock for Best Social Video: Food & Drink
- VICE News’s Trump’s America for Best Social Video: News & Information
- VICE News’s A Nation in Recovery for Best Social Video: News & Information
- i-D for Best Website: Fashion & Beauty
- Broadly for Best Website: Lifestyle
- VICELAND.com for Best Website: Media Streaming
- VICELAND & GE’s Drone Week for Best Film & Video: Branded Entertainment Integrated Campaigns
- VICE’s Solitary Confinement Project for Best Film & Video: Events & Live Streams
- Broadly’s Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory for Best Film & Video: News & Politics Individual Episode
- Daily VICE for Best Film & Video: News & Politics Series
- VICELAND’s 420 Special: A Quiz Show for Best Film & Video: Weird
- VICELAND on YouTube for Best Video Channels & Networks: Entertainment
- Motherboard’s Dear Future for Best Video Channels & Networks: Science & Education
- VICELAND’s Desus & Mero on YouTube for Best Video Channels & Networks: Web Personality
- VICELAND’s What Would Diplo Do? for Best Advertising Campaigns: Best Video Campaign
- Smirnoff Equalizing Music for Best Branded Content: Food & Beverage
- VICE.com for Best Mobile Sites & Apps: Magazine/Editorial
- VICE Media Scandinavia’s LikeWhatYouHate for Best Social Features: Experimental & Innovation
- Olympic Channel’s Identify: the Inspiring Journeys of 5 Transgender Athletes (Produced by VICE Media) for Best Video Channels & Networks: Sports