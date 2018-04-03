VICE Is Nominated for 30 Webby Awards

It’s that time again, ya’ll. Music had its biggest night, the Oscars went off without a hitch, and now it’s the internet’s turn to bask in adulations. On Tuesday, the nominees for the 22nd annual Webby Awards were announced, celebrating the best the web has to offer, and we are so pleased that VICE has been nominated a whopping 30 times in 28 different categories.

This year, our more than two dozen nominations span across all of our wonderful websites to our TV channel VICELAND and our in-house production team. Despite all the bad and ugly out there, we’re glad we could bring a little good to the internet in 2017.

Videos by VICE

But here’s the part where we shamelessly ask for you, dear reader, to help us bring home all of those shiny, glorious little springs. In an effort to make things easier on you, we’ve broken down the voting process below. Just make sure you follow these simple steps before Thursday, April 19, when voting closes. The winners will be announced on April 24, and we’re hoping you can help us be among them.

All you have to do is:

Go to the Webby Awards site. Sign up to vote and verify your email address. Click on each of the links below. Vote for us!

Here are the links to each of our nominations: