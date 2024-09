The VICE News Capsule is a news roundup that looks beyond the headlines. Today: Riots against foreigners in South Africa turn violent after four are killed, Israel confiscated 20 solar panels donated to Bedouins by a Palestinian NGO, Haiti could lose billions of dollars from mining due to the government’s failure to pass legislation regulating the industry, and Syrian refugee children learn Taekwondo to cope with war.

