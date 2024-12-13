VICE PRESENTS: THE 2024 GAME AWARDS LIVE HYPE TRAIN

Welcome to the first annual LIVE HYPE TRAIN for The Game Awards. We’ll be updating this article live with the latest and greatest news from the ongoing Game Awards. If you’re checking this after the show, you missed out on some of the biggest news in the gaming sphere. Without any further ado, let’s kick things off.

Troy Baker and Todd Howard Take The Stage

Troy Baker and Todd Howard take the stage to talk about the recently released Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. After cracking a joke about Troy having the best “indy” game, Harrison Ford jumps out on the stage to announce the winner of Best Performance.

Videos by VICE

The Winner is: Melina Juergens for Hellblade II: Senua’s Sacrifice.

CD Projekt Red Drops A New Trailer For The Next Witcher Game

CIRI IS BACK IN THE WITCHER 4, I REPEAT, CIRI IS BACK IN THE WITCHER 4. Of course, there was a reference to the famous “toss a coin to your Witcher” line, but this looks incredible so far. While there was no official gameplay shown, as it was in-engine on an “unannounced NVIDIA GTX card”. If it launches and looks half as good as this? I’m all in.

So far, this all looks incredible. “There are no Gods here, only Monsters”. It has been confirmed that it is Ciri as the main character in this upcoming sequel.

A New Fromsoft Game Announced – Elden Ring Nightreign

Well, it looks like Elden Ring is already back on the menu here. There is a lot to unpack here, and it looks like this is going to contain elements from other FromSoftware games. 2025 Release date with more information to come. Co-Op Action game from FromSoftware. How WILD.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is Coming to PC

January 23, 2025. One of the best PS5 exclusives is going to make its way onto PC in just a little over a month. That’s wild, and I’m eager to see what kind of improvements they push to make this look even more stunning than the PS5 Pro version.

Best Action Game award

Best Action Game award is being presented now, with the following nominees:

Space Marine 2

Black Myth: Wukong

Stellar Blade

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

And the winner is: Black Myth Wukong!

A New Game From The Studio Behind Ico, The Last Guardian, Shadow Of The Colossus

A new game by the team behind some of the most beautiful and iconic games of all time is releasing a new game, alongside Epic Games. While there is no official title, it looks like a beautiful sci-fi new adventure with a new spin. It looks absolutely stunning so far, and I’m already crying thinking about how this one is going to end.

The Outer Wilds 2 Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

AHHHHHH LET’S GO BABY!!!!!! I am so excited to see what The Outer Worlds 2 has to bring, as the first game had such a unique blend of humor that went hand in hand with excellent gameplay. The gameplay looks… out of this world. Also, a 2025 release date. Let’s go.

Josef Fares takes the stage.

It Takes Two developer Josef Fares is taking the stage, and about to roll footage of their next adventure.

Split Fiction Is Officially Announced

Mio and Zoe, aspiring writers who can bring their stories to life. It looks gorgeous, taking us through different periods, different eras, and just about everything in between. Someone is going to steal their stories, and they have to get back to reality (ope, there goes gravity).

They’re strangers, writing sci-fi and fantasy, and each level is going to have a unique mechanic. I’m screaming like a madman right now, honestly. This looks so good.

Split Fiction looks like another great Co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios. I can’t help but think of Tron when I see this. No one does continuous co-op better and jumping between Sci-Fi and Fantasy worlds looks incredible. And if It Takes Two is any indication, we’re gonna get a story equal parts hilarious and heartfelt.

IT’S OUT IN TWO MONTHS?!?!?

Tripwire Shows off Killing Floor 3

I knew I bought Killing Floor 2 at the perfect time. Coming in March 2025, Killing Floor III is going to offer a closed Beta period for folks to test out the game. It looks just as great as Killing Floor 2 but with even more beautiful graphics and tons more content. I’m already ready to get into this one.

Amir Gets The Welcome And Applause He Deserves

Amir Satvat is awarded the first TGA Game Changer award for the work that he’s done to help those affected by layoffs. He seems like an absolutely beautiful soul, over 34,000 Games-related jobs have been made redundant over the past three years, and he’s hoping to put a stop to this. God bless this beautiful man, and it’s so great that he’s getting the love he deserves.

The Borderlands Sweep contains

Randy Pitchfork takes the stage to show off Borderlands 4, the newest addition to the long-running franchise. And it sure does look like more Borderlands. Here’s to hoping that it’s a bit better than Borderlands 3

Clive Rosfield Joins Tekken 8

AHHHHHHHHHH. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

I mean, Clive Rosfield is joining the roster of Tekken 8. He looks like a wonderful addition to the fighting game franchise, and his moveset is perfect for it. Starting on December 16, 2024, there will be a 72-hour Early Access period for those ready to jump into the ring with Clive.

Splitgate 2 Gets New Gameplay Trailer, and It Looks Fire

The original Splitgate was criminally slept on, and this looks to correct that issue. Mixing Portal with Halo, we’ll be able to jump into this one sometime in 2025. I’m already sweating thinking of how much fun this is going to be.

Arcane Music Time

I haven’t seen Arcane yet, but this music may make me finally tune in. Gorgeous song by many talented folks.

RGG IS MAKING A NEW VIRTUA FIGHTER?!?!?

What is even HAPPENING right now? This is MADNESS. I thought this was going to be another Like A Dragon Game, but instead, it’s a brand new Virtua Fighter? Color me impressed.

Project Century Is Also Announced by RGG

A new IP by RGG Studio. So, alongside Virtua Fighter, the Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza game, they’re also working on a brand new IP. The absolute madmen at RGG will only sleep when they’re dead, won’t they?

Kojima has entered the building.

Beyond being drippy as it gets, Kojima celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards. Also, I don’t just want it. I need that beautiful Ludens pin. Call him Lunchly, because I love him being this drippy. Kojima and his translator are also delivering an award for Game Direction.

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

And the winner is: Astro Bot! As it SHOULD BE!

Turok is BACK, WHAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW

Turok: Origins is coming out in 2025. I don’t even know what to say beyond this. It’s been so long since Turok has been relevant, and I’m beyond excited to see what’s happening. This looks like a Helldivers 2-esque take on the familiar dinosaur-hunting formula, and I can’t wait for these shenanigans.

Warframe Creative Director Takes The Stage

Rebecca Ford and the team at Digital Extremes detail more information about Warframe and its latest update. Warframe 1999 is looking more and more incredible, and it looks like the perfect addition to the long-running game.

Wuthering Waves is Coming To PS5 in January 2025

Outside of a quick gameplay trailer, fans can expect to jump into Wuthering Waves on their favorite gacha console as soon as January 2025. I’ve been waiting to jump in until this comes to PlayStation, and I guess I can finally cross it off my list.

Yacht Club Games Take The Stage

After accepting the award for the first time 10 years ago, Shovel Knight developers take the stage to reveal the winners of the Best Debut Indie Game. The nominees are:

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

And the winner is: Balatro. As to be expected.

Onimusha is Back, baybeeeee!

What did we do to deserve this? Onimusha: Way of the Sword comes in 2026, and it looks GLORIOUS. Capcom is COOKING lately, and this is an amazing surprise to see.

The work chat is ELECTRIC right now. This is major, and we have so many oldheads ready to dive into a new-age Onimusha. I wonder if Jean Reno is going to be in this one.

New Dying Light: The Beast Information

Looks like Dying Light is going beast mode. During a new trailer, we get to see the main character go out into the wilderness in what looks almost like a mix between Far Cry and the familiar Dying Light we know and love. It genuinely looks very fun, and the zombie models are quite excellent. Coming in Summer 2025.

CASEOH TAKES HOME A WIN

LET’S GO, CASEOH DESERVED IT. I don’t keep up with Streamers, but Caseoh genuinely seems like a wonderful human being.

Squid Game Takes Over The Game Awards

Looks like the Squid Game game is still coming out. Neato.

Snoop Dogg and Son Come out on Stage

To announce the best ongoing game, Snoop Dogg and his son come out on stage to announce Best Ongoing Game. Also, he has a game studio? The nominees are:

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

And the winner is: Helldivers 2. Well deserved!

A new Game of Thrones Game Is Announced.

I gotta be real; I know nothing about Game of Thrones. But this looks sick. Game of Thrones: Kingroad is coming in 2025. It looks like it may be an RPG, an action RPG, or possibly? A MMO. I’m interested in learning more about this one, but I have a few seasons to catch up on.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered comes to PC

April 23, 2025. Fans will be able to get their hands on this one much sooner than expected. Naughty Dog just keeps cooking, and just doesn’t stop.

The Last Of Us Actresses Take the stage for Best Adaptation

A few silly jokes and riffs are traded back and forth between The Last of Us actresses before jumping into the nominees for Best Adaptation. The nominees are:

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

The award goes to: Fallout. Genuinely shocking to see that with all of the Arcane hype.

Snoop Dogg Escapes Fortnite, is On The Stage

I just want a new Def Jam game.

Okay, this is entering its redemption arc.

Khalid Comes Onto The Stage

Khalid breaks down the importance of music in games and highlights the choices for Best Score and Music. The Nominees are:

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

And the winner is: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It sounds like the most expensive game ever made, so it makes sense.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

Well, that was a quick trailer. Gotta go fast, I guess?

Mafia: The Old Country Gets An Extended Trailer

We reported on the leaks earlier today, but this extended trailer gives us even more to look forward to. This just keeps looking better and better. I can’t wait.

Laura Bailey and Aaron Paul Take The Stage

Well, Aaron Paul just sneakily announced a new game, first off? Secondly, Laura Bailey and Aaron Paul are going to be in a game together?

Oh snap, is this a Tell-Tale joint? Dispatch looks incredible so far. Plus, the option for METH PUPPET VOICE is an instant sell for me. I’m all in.

Sam Lake Takes The Stage

After an incredible opening sequence, Sam Lake breaks the newest for the Best Narrative. The nominees are:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Silent Hill 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

And the winner is: Metaphor: ReFantazio. Well deserved!

Okami sequel is happening, this is not a drill, Okami sequel is happening.

NOBODY IS PREPARED FOR THIS? WHAT IS HAPPENING? THIS DOESN’T MAKE SENSE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. OKAMI IS COMING BACK. OKAMI IS COMING BACK. And it seems like the original Clover Studios.

People in the work chat were NOT okay during this. Hideki Kamiya is heading the production on this one, and it feels like we’re about to enter a second golden age.

A Final Reveal: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

As a final reveal, we’re being treated to a new look at a new Naughty Dog franchise: Product Placement: The Game… I mean, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Featuring music from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Beyond the bizarre brand work, it looks beautiful.

Sven comes to the stage for GOTY.

Sven is back, and not getting rushed off the stage this time around. Lots of “Wrap it up Jokes”, but honestly deserved. We’re being treated to the music for the GOTY nominees now. The nominees are:

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Balatro

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

And the winner is: ASTRO BOT!!!!!!!!

The Astro Bot sweep is REAL, folks. To no one’s surprise, the Game of the Year win goes to Team Asobi’s platforming hit that stole everyone’s hearts. Astro Bot goes home with a total of four awards, including Best Family Game, Best Game Direction, Best Action/Adventure, and, of course, the Game of the Year.

Astro Bot Team Takes The Stage

Team Asobi takes home the ultimate prize: GAME OF THE YEAR. Now, can we please get another Ape Escape? That would be GOTY 2025 without a doubt.

And that brings an end to the 2024 Game Awards! Hopefully, they can keep this energy every year, because this was easily one of the best Game Awards of all time.