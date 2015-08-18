Video Shows Second Blast in Bangkok, as Manhunt Begins

A day after a bombing in Bangkok resulted in the deaths of 22 people, another small explosive was thrown from a bridge in the city’s center today, though no injuries were caused as the bomb landed in a canal.

Police said a man threw the explosive near a pier on the Chao Phraya river, according to Reuters. Colonel Natakit Siriwongtawan, deputy police chief of Klongsan district, noted that it could have caused more devastation had it landed elsewhere.

“If it did not fall in the water then it certainly would have caused injuries,” Siriwongtawan said.

Video that captured the incident showed a huge plume of water, then those people who were crossing the bridge running once they heard the bang.

“This is the worst incident that has ever happened in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, referring to the bombing near the Erawan Shrine in central Bangkok on Monday, which killed at least 20 people and injured more than 100.

“There have been minor bombs or just noise, but this time they aimed for innocent lives. They want to destroy our economy, our tourism.”

“Today we have seen the closed-circuit footage, we saw some suspects, but it wasn’t clear,” Prayuth added. “We have to find them first.”

Monday’s explosion hit at around 7pm in a busy area that was filled with office workers, shoppers, and tourists.

The dead included Chinese and a Filipino, national police chief Somyot Poompummuang said.

“Those who have planted this bomb are cruel. They aim to kill because everyone knows that at 7pm the shrine is crowded with Thais and foreigners. Planting a bomb there means they want to see a lot of dead people,” he said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but government figures initially stated that they believed it was aimed at the economy.

“We still don’t know for sure who did this and why,” Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters. “We are not sure if it is politically motivated, but they aim to harm our economy and we will hunt them down.”

Those killed in the blast included British 19-year-old Vivian Chan. In a statement, the law student’s friends at the Thai Society at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) said they were “deeply saddened” by her death and “would like to send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult moment.”

Meanwhile, Thai authorities are now seeking a person seen in security camera footage shortly before the explosion. The man was wearing a yellow T-shirt and carrying a backpack. He was seen in the video apparently leaving the bag close to the Erawan shrine before the explosion.

Screenshot via Thai Rath

Speaking before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said: “It is much clearer who the bombers are, but I can’t reveal more right now. We haven’t ruled out terrorism.”

He also noted that the authorities had no advance warning of this bombing. “We didn’t know about this ahead of time. We had no intelligence on this attack.”

