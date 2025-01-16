Vince Staples Criticizes ‘White Devil’ Developers Taking Advantage of Wildfires

The wildfires in California have left a devastating amount of damage, destroying countless homes, belongings and memories.

As first responders and government officials in Southern California scramble to extinguish the fires, rapper Vince Staples says that “White Devil” land developers are attempting to take advantage of the tragic situation, alleging he was “offered a [million] cash for the land.”

Videos by VICE

“He must’ve thought I was one of them other n**gas,” Staples added in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Staples went on to add, “Whole neighborhood burnt down but we still thuggin,” before also sharing: “Long Beach is making a pledge… To the California Community Foundation. Anything helps!”

Per The Guardian, Los Angeles is still on high alert for strong winds and fire-prone weather, but the outlet notes that firefighting crews have reported making significant developments in containing the fires in Eaton and the Palisades.