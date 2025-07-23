Void Crew Is Coming to Consoles—and Getting Crossplay, Too

If you ever wanted to get into a roguelite space adventure with your friends but don’t have the PC to do it, the news that Void Crew is coming to consoles should fire you up.

VOID CREW IS EXACTLY THE KIND OF GAME I’LL BE PUSHING ON MY FRIENDS

Void Crew is a first-person space adventure game with up to 6 player co-op. And more than just running around causing as much interstellar mayhem as possible, you can fly the ship, too. I can’t imagine the chaotic consequences that come with a friend who turns out to be a terrible pilot trying to navigate an asteroid field. But those are the risks you run when you assign roles incorrectly.

Videos by VICE

“Brute force through thick armor, pierce energy shields, launch missile barrages, or snipe weak spots – either way, you’ll make sure the enemy ships spin out of control to their destruction – preferably before you blow up! The victor claims the spoils, and you’ll need to scavenge valuable materials to upgrade and face the direst conditions with top-notch equipment”.

This game has been well-received on PC. I haven’t played it, but based on everything I’m seeing, is the space combat on point as well? This might be one of those games that keeps the gaming crew fed for months on end. It reminds me of a weird combination of No Man’s Sky, Fall Guys, and Among Us. And that isn’t a bad set of games to be placed next to.

Void Crew releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 4th, 2025. However, it’s not just about coming to those consoles and settling in. Crossplay will also be available when the game launches on those systems. Now you can get the veteran PC players involved. And then stress them out when you have no idea what’s going on.