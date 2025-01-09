Wait, ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ Is Getting a Movie Adaptation? …Oh, It’s Not Going Well.

I literally found out about the Shadow of the Colossus movie today. If recent news regarding the project is anything to go by, perhaps we’re better off never knowing about the movie’s existence. So, per Video Games Chronicle, momentum for the Shadow of the Colossus film is… stagnant. But–but, it’s okay! Because director Andrés Muschietti says the project is definitely “not abandoned.”

(Wait, this movie has been in development since 2009?) According to the outlet, Muschietti went on an Argentinian radio station to give a hopeful update about Shadow of the Colossus! “The film has been in development for 10 years, and now the possibility of making it opens up,” the director told Radio TU. “I love that film, there is a script that I like a lot.”

Apparently, Muschietti has had a rough time trying to convince anyone to fund his passion project. “There are factors that have nothing to do with your hobby and desire to make it, but with how popular an intellectual property like this is.” Ah, but dear reader, there’s a twist!

Andrés Muschietti needs about 200 million bucks to continue ‘shadow of the colossus’

No, that’s not a typo. “Shadow of the Colossus is a cult game. But to make a good film, there is a studio that puts the numbers and says how much it is worth to give the director 200, 150, or 100 million dollars. There are different versions of the film. And obviously, I want them to give me 200 million, but this is another factor to take into account.”

To contextualize that, let’s look into the past! Let’s see, Detective Pikachu had a budget of around 150 million. Okay. Warcraft had a budget of 160 million — right on. Oh, the Super Mario Bros. Movie! 100 million. The Ratchet and Clank “movie” that came out in 2016? 20 million. So, I guess my question would be the same as any executive attending a Shadow of the Colossus movie pitch meeting. “Bro, why the hell do you need 200 million dollars?” I get that one’s “artistic integrity” should be upheld as much as possible. But, man, Muschietti. You might have to cut a few zeroes off if you want someone to play ball on the concept.