Want More ‘Marvel Rivals’ Jiggle Physics? There Are Lewd Mods For That

When Emma Frost’s reveal trailer dropped in early April, the Marvel Rivals fandom was overcome with thirst over her in-game, erm, assets. More specifically, Frost seemed to sport an ample amount of jiggle across her body, sparking a rather prurient interest in her addition to the game. TL;DR: Rivals fans immediately wanted Emma Frost to choke them, step on them, and take control of their feeble minds. Yes, the goonery was immense, and it has continued a month later. Seriously, some of the Frost fan art I’ve stumbled across on Twitter and Bluesky is lewd enough to make me sheepishly put my phone away in public.

But did you know there is actually a wide assortment of adult Marvel Rivals mods out there? Many of which are on Nexus Mods alone? In fact, there’s a lengthy history of modders adding jiggle physics to the game. There’s even a mod available right now that makes your female mains jiggle with more ample physics than ever before.

Videos by VICE

‘Marvel Rivals’: Now With Universal Jiggle Physics

I’m not kidding. Modder amMatt has created a Marvel Rivals “Universal Jiggle Physics” mod that supports jiggling breasts and butts on Magik, Luna Snow, Black Widow, and Invisible Woman, among many other women in the game. A wide assortment of mods are designed to work with amMatt’s addon, including a change to Invisible Woman’s Blood Shield skin that gives her a massive bosom, a “BDSM Magik” outfit that dresses the mutant warrior in far skimpier attire, and a Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Vacation-themed bikini for Psylocke.

Prior to amMatt, a modder named Misberave created several jiggle physics mods for Marvel Rivals. Including Luna Snow topless, “butt and boob jiggle physics” for Dagger, and Squirrel Girl naked with her own set of boobily breasting body parts. These mods have since been retired, according to posts on Nexus Mods. Another creator, WhitePimpi, also developed “SFW and NSFW” suggestive outfits for Black Widow, Invisible Woman’s Malice skin, and Scarlet Witch, although these seemingly haven’t been updated for Marvel Rivals Season 2.

The Emma Frost lewdity is already here

Screenshot: BaronOfBeefDip3D

As for the Emma Frost fans in the room? Don’t worry. Several mods for Frost have dropped in the past week alone. These include a skimpy outfit for the female tank, a nude edit, a “Goth Mommy” skin, and an “Enormous Emma Frost” mod that seems to appeal to the fat fetishism community. Indeed, the creator of the latter mod has made several other edits for the game. Including “Wide Wanda,” “Large Luna Snow,” and “Dark Whale Magik.” Each of these is designed to work with Marvel Rivals Season 2.

To be clear, I don’t expect the Marvel Rivals lewd mods to slow down anytime soon. The possibilities are endless, like giving Venom a massive penis, or giving the Hulk a massive penis. Granted, as NetEase continues updating the game, there’s always the chance Rivals mods break. Meaning NSFW creators must stay on top of their creations as the game constantly evolves. In the end, it’s all part of the challenge of applying lewd mods to a live-service game. An awkward cat-and-mouse game, all so you can ogle Magik’s rear while you run to the payload.