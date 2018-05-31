Watch a Whole-Ass Orchestra Cover Disclosure and Flume’s “You & Me”

A version of this article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.



”When I marry—if that ever happens—if it’s in a church, I’m not having any of that basic organ nonsense!” was the spontaneous reaction from one of our Noisey Germany colleagues as we watched the video that Rundfunk-Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld (Radio Dance Orchestra Ehrenfeld) dropped earlier this week. It’s a cover of the Disclosure track “You & Me” feat. Eliza Doolittle from 2013—but instead of performing the original, German TV personality Jan Böhmermann’s in-studio orchestra covered Flume’s remix of the song. Flume’s version is somehow more popular than the original, anyway: it has more of a drop, more bass, and that much more SWAAAAAG, the ultimate deciding factor of any track released in or around 2013. In any event, if you’ve been to a party in the past five years, you’ve probably heard it. And RTO Ehrenfeld nails the track down pat: everything is there, from the vocals to the drop and the beats to the delicate violin riff.

The recording is from the orchestra’s “Television Is So 2017 Tour 2018,” during which the group, Böhmermann, and other special guests visited some of Germany’s best concert halls. According to the video description, this “You & Me” cover is only the beginning. If nothing else, it has us curious and wanting more.